Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 3,438 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SON. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the third quarter worth $1,644,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Sonoco Products by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sonoco Products by 286.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,377,000 after purchasing an additional 412,010 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Sonoco Products by 16.1% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Sonoco Products by 127.6% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 25,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 14,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $36,325.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,717.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sonoco Products from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $64.13 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $42.41 and a twelve month high of $65.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.45 and its 200 day moving average is $58.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

