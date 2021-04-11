Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 116.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in Wix.com by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 9,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Wix.com by 1,666.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 223,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,828,000 after acquiring an additional 210,706 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 21,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,252,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Wix.com by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,031 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 9,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

WIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on Wix.com from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.11.

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $298.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.57 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The firm had revenue of $282.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

