Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $780,000 Holdings in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSYS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Stratasys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Stratasys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Stratasys by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Stratasys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SSYS. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Stratasys in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Stratasys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $23.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.57. Stratasys Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $56.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.80.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.23. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 84.95%. The business had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

