Guggenheim Capital LLC Makes New $747,000 Investment in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,768 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $35,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 585.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 324,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 276,937 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $187,234.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total transaction of $137,444.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,012.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,458 shares of company stock valued at $481,019 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $75.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.29 and its 200-day moving average is $66.69. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.79 and a fifty-two week high of $83.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $294.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PB shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.09.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

