Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,148 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Washington Federal by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Washington Federal by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Washington Federal by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,191,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,897,000 after buying an additional 13,146 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Washington Federal by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,147,000 after buying an additional 29,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Washington Federal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $491,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

WAFD opened at $31.09 on Friday. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.63.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.