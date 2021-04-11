Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) by 54.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,533 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 24,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 13,332 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LGI opened at $19.75 on Friday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.90 and a 200 day moving average of $17.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%.

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

