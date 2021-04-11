Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Down to $4.94

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.94, but opened at $4.78. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 39,782 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.67.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.0727 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Harmony Gold Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -150.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 17,755 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

