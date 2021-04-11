Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Up 66.4% This Week

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 21% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 11th. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 66.4% higher against the dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $369.22 million and approximately $8.30 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for $25.84 or 0.00043060 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,019.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,152.51 or 0.03586364 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $253.22 or 0.00421896 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $690.68 or 0.01150762 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.82 or 0.00551194 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $273.73 or 0.00456068 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $235.21 or 0.00391889 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00033564 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.07 or 0.00203384 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,286,390 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.