Head to Head Comparison: Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) & MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) and MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Get Chembio Diagnostics alerts:

Chembio Diagnostics has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MacroGenics has a beta of 2.4, meaning that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chembio Diagnostics and MacroGenics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chembio Diagnostics $34.46 million 2.40 -$13.68 million ($0.79) -5.18 MacroGenics $64.19 million 29.11 -$151.81 million ($3.16) -9.86

Chembio Diagnostics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MacroGenics. MacroGenics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chembio Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.1% of Chembio Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.8% of MacroGenics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Chembio Diagnostics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of MacroGenics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Chembio Diagnostics and MacroGenics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chembio Diagnostics -76.55% -73.70% -33.21% MacroGenics -204.31% -65.84% -49.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and MacroGenics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chembio Diagnostics 0 3 2 0 2.40 MacroGenics 1 1 9 0 2.73

Chembio Diagnostics presently has a consensus target price of $7.25, indicating a potential upside of 77.26%. MacroGenics has a consensus target price of $33.30, indicating a potential upside of 6.87%. Given Chembio Diagnostics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Chembio Diagnostics is more favorable than MacroGenics.

Summary

MacroGenics beats Chembio Diagnostics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, Dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi. In addition, the company develops tests for a specific form of cancer, concussion, and bovine tuberculosis; and handheld optical analyzers for rapid diagnostic tests. It sells its products under the STAT-PAK, SURE CHECK, STAT VIEW, or DPP trademarks, as well as under the private labels of its marketing partners to medical laboratories and hospitals, governmental and public health entities, non-governmental organizations, medical professionals, and retail establishments in the United States and internationally. The company has collaboration agreements with Concussion Science Group Division of Perseus Science Group LLC to develop a POC diagnostic test for traumatic brain injury; Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics to develop a POC fever panel assay for life-threatening acute febrile illnesses; AstraZeneca to develop a POC test for eosinophilic respiratory disease; and Shire Human Genetic Therapies, Inc. to develop a novel POC diagnostic test. It also has a strategic partnership with LumiraDx Limited to develop point-of-care diagnostic tests for the detection of the COVID-19 virus, and IgM and IgG antibodies on the LumiraDx and Chembio DPP platforms. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, New York.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastroesophageal cancers. The company is also developing Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that recognizes CD123 and CD3 for treating acute myeloid leukemia; Retifanlimab, an investigational monoclonal antibody targeting metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the anal canal and metastatic non-small cell lung cancer; Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets B7-H3; and Tebotelimab, an investigational tetravalent DART molecule for PD-1 and lymphocyte-activation gene 3. In addition, it is developing MGC018, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC), which targets solid tumors expressing B7-H3; MGD019, a monoclonal antibody that targets the immune checkpoints PD-1 and cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4; and IMGC936, an ADC that targets ADAM9, a cell surface protein over-expressed in various solid tumor types. Further, the company's non-immuno-oncology clinical product candidates include MGD014, a DART molecule to target the envelope protein of human immunodeficiency virus infected cells and T cells; Teplizumab for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and PRV-3279, a CD32B Ã CD79B DART molecule for the treatment of autoimmune indications. MacroGenics, Inc. has strategic collaborations with Incyte Corporation; Zai Lab Limited; I-Mab Biopharma; and Janssen Biotech, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.