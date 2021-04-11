Head to Head Comparison: Groove Botanicals (OTCMKTS:GRVE) vs. Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET)

Groove Botanicals (OTCMKTS:GRVE) and Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Groove Botanicals and Vermilion Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Groove Botanicals 0 0 0 0 N/A Vermilion Energy 1 7 3 0 2.18

Vermilion Energy has a consensus price target of $9.28, indicating a potential upside of 33.49%. Given Vermilion Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vermilion Energy is more favorable than Groove Botanicals.

Risk and Volatility

Groove Botanicals has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vermilion Energy has a beta of 3, meaning that its share price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Groove Botanicals and Vermilion Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Groove Botanicals N/A N/A N/A Vermilion Energy -121.97% -11.06% -3.32%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.6% of Vermilion Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.1% of Groove Botanicals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Groove Botanicals and Vermilion Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Groove Botanicals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vermilion Energy $1.27 billion 0.87 $24.72 million $0.33 21.06

Vermilion Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Groove Botanicals.

Summary

Vermilion Energy beats Groove Botanicals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Groove Botanicals Company Profile

Groove Botanicals, Inc. provides consumer health products. It intends to develop cannabidiol skin care products. The company was formerly known as Avalon Oil & Gas, Inc. and changed its name to Groove Botanicals, Inc. in May 2018. Groove Botanicals, Inc. is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France. The company also owns 49% working interest in 930,000 net acres of land and 51 net producing natural gas wells in the Netherlands; and 36,900 net developed acres and 965,900 net undeveloped acres of land, and 61 net producing oil wells and 8 net producing natural gas wells in Germany. In addition, it owns offshore Corrib natural gas field located to the northwest coast of Ireland; and 100% working interest in the Wandoo offshore oil field and related production assets that covers 59,600 acres located on Western Australia's northwest shelf. Further, the company holds 138,000 net acres of land in the Powder River basin, and 136.6 net producing oil wells in the United States; and 951,200 net acres of land in Hungary, 244,900 net acres of land in Slovakia, and 2.4 million net acres of land in Croatia. Vermilion Energy Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

