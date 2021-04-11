Head-To-Head Contrast: Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) versus Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) and Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Protara Therapeutics has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mesoblast has a beta of 3.71, indicating that its share price is 271% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Protara Therapeutics and Mesoblast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protara Therapeutics N/A -45.45% -41.09% Mesoblast -591.00% -18.69% -13.85%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.1% of Protara Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of Mesoblast shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.7% of Protara Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of Mesoblast shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Protara Therapeutics and Mesoblast, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protara Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Mesoblast 1 2 3 0 2.33

Protara Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $47.67, indicating a potential upside of 218.84%. Mesoblast has a consensus price target of $14.55, indicating a potential upside of 70.98%. Given Protara Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Protara Therapeutics is more favorable than Mesoblast.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Protara Therapeutics and Mesoblast’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protara Therapeutics N/A N/A -$14.99 million N/A N/A Mesoblast $32.16 million 34.33 -$77.94 million ($0.74) -11.50

Protara Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mesoblast.

Summary

Protara Therapeutics beats Mesoblast on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. It also develops intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease. The company was formerly known as ArTara Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Protara Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2020. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease. It is also developing MPC-300-IV that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biologic refractory rheumatoid arthritis, diabetic kidney diseases, and type 2 diabetic nephropathy. It operates in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. Mesoblast Limited has strategic partnerships with Tasly Pharmaceutical Group to offer MPC-150-IM for heart failure and MPC-25-IC for heart attacks in China; JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. for the treatment of wound healing in patients with epidermolysis bullosa; and GrÃ¼nenthal to develop and commercialize cell therapy for the treatment of chronic low back pain. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

