Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 282,600 Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 282,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Boston Private Financial by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the third quarter worth $162,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Boston Private Financial by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 8,201 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BPFH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boston Private Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BPFH opened at $13.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $15.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $86.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

