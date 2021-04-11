Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $2.58 Million in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 86,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 40.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

HEES opened at $37.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 370.50 and a beta of 2.40. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $38.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.31 and a 200-day moving average of $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.50.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $315.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.40 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 0.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

