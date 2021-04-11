Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $2.66 Million in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 97,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.13% of NetScout Systems as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 34,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 18,952 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in NetScout Systems by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 33,187 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 249,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 20,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

NTCT stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.67, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.07. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $31.91.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.90 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $221,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,179.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

