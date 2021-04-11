Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.44. Healthcare Trust of America reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Healthcare Trust of America.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $187.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.10 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 283.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after buying an additional 158,259 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 367.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 692,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after buying an additional 544,375 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,103,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,699,000 after buying an additional 152,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

HTA traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $27.91. 756,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,784. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.78 and its 200-day moving average is $27.14. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.07 and a beta of 0.58. Healthcare Trust of America has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

