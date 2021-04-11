HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €81.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HEI. Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €74.19 ($87.28).

Shares of ETR:HEI opened at €77.46 ($91.13) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €72.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is €62.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of €37.96 ($44.66) and a fifty-two week high of €78.96 ($92.89).

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

