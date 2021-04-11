Helix (HLIX) Achieves Market Cap of $211,438.72

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Helix has a total market capitalization of $211,438.72 and approximately $1.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helix coin can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Helix has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00033853 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005157 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001621 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000248 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000096 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Helix Profile

Helix (HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 32,322,054 coins and its circulating supply is 32,196,370 coins. Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin. The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com. Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Helix

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

