Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hess Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. It own, operate, develop and acquire a set of midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. The company’s operating segments consists of gathering; processing and storage and terminaling and export. Hess Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hess Midstream from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Scotiabank began coverage on Hess Midstream in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Hess Midstream from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.75.

NYSE:HESM opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.72. Hess Midstream has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $411.04 million, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 2.33.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Hess Midstream will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.4471 per share. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.17%.

In other Hess Midstream news, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,882 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $43,097.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Corp Hess sold 3,450,000 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $69,931,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,460,195 shares of company stock valued at $70,154,386 in the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Hess Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Hess Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Hess Midstream during the first quarter worth about $128,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Hess Midstream by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Hess Midstream by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

