Hexavest Inc. Decreases Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Hexavest Inc. lessened its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 21,256 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 1.1% of Hexavest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $25,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.96.

NYSE ACN opened at $287.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $264.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.03. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $165.71 and a twelve month high of $287.82. The company has a market capitalization of $183.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total transaction of $796,972.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,674.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,482 shares of company stock worth $10,186,569 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

