Hexavest Inc. Lowers Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Hexavest Inc. cut its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,103 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $19,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 45.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,041,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 7.3% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.40.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total value of $63,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,984,577.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Insiders have sold 22,712 shares of company stock valued at $2,742,090 in the last three months.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $131.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.35, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.50 and its 200 day moving average is $116.78. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.42 and a 12 month high of $136.98.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

