Hexavest Inc. Sells 101,940 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hexavest Inc. decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 558,415 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 101,940 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.3% of Hexavest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $30,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast stock opened at $53.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 31.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.39.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.