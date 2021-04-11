Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) by 69.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,605 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $684,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SNLN opened at $16.21 on Friday. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $16.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%.

