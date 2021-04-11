Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HROEY) Stock Rating Upgraded by CLSA

Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HROEY) was upgraded by CLSA from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. stock opened at $16.93 on Friday. Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $15.67 and a 12-month high of $16.93.

Get Hirose Electric Co.Ltd. alerts:

About Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd.

Hirose Electric Co,Ltd. manufactures and sells various types of connectors in Japan and internationally. The company offers multi-pin connectors, including circular and rectangular connectors; connectors for ribbon cables; connectors used for printed circuit boards comprising flexible printed circuit boards; and nylon connectors for use in a range of fields, such as smartphones, communications equipment, and automotive electronics, as well as in industrial fields, such as measuring and control equipment, FA equipment, and medical electronics equipment.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Hirose Electric Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hirose Electric Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.