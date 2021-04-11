Hodges Capital Management Inc. Invests $201,000 in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 615 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Generac by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Generac by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

GNRC opened at $330.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.30 and a 12 month high of $364.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $761.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.77 million. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total value of $9,424,631.16. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total transaction of $1,649,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,480 shares of company stock worth $13,322,515 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GNRC shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.33.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.