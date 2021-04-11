Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,557 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 0.9% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 25,615 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,828 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,970,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 475.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 57,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,266,000 after acquiring an additional 47,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.47.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $755,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,278,274.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock opened at $120.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.32. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $83.52 and a one year high of $128.54. The stock has a market cap of $214.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.