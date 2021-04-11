HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) PT Raised to $50.00

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HMST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Shares of HMST stock opened at $43.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $931.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.06. HomeStreet has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $52.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.09 and a 200-day moving average of $36.42.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $100.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.05 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Analysts anticipate that HomeStreet will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HomeStreet news, EVP Godfrey B. Evans sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $536,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,642,530.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra A. Cavanaugh acquired 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $75,003.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,669.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,325. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

