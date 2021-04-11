HOMIHELP Market Cap Reaches $3.46 Million (HOMI)

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One HOMIHELP coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.01 or 0.00005037 BTC on exchanges. HOMIHELP has a total market capitalization of $3.46 million and $76,403.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HOMIHELP has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00056116 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00020821 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.78 or 0.00083351 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.57 or 0.00615510 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00041480 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00032451 BTC.

About HOMIHELP

HOMIHELP (CRYPTO:HOMI) is a coin. HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 coins. HOMIHELP’s official Twitter account is @homihelp and its Facebook page is accessible here. HOMIHELP’s official website is www.homihelp.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Homihelp is the communication bridge that fills the gap between the users' customers and their business. It provides omnichannel support tools for businesses to provide top class support for their customers. “

HOMIHELP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOMIHELP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOMIHELP using one of the exchanges listed above.

