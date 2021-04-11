Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $4,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Honda Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Honda Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Honda Motor by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Honda Motor by 156.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Honda Motor by 357.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HMC opened at $29.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.77. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $31.92.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.27 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 1.93%. Research analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Honda Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

