Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Position Raised by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,146 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $13,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International stock opened at $226.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.11 and a 12 month high of $227.63. The stock has a market cap of $157.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.67.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

