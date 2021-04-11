Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $326.90 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) will report $326.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $325.10 million to $328.70 million. Horace Mann Educators reported sales of $307.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Horace Mann Educators.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 9.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HMN shares. Piper Sandler cut Horace Mann Educators from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

HMN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.87. 282,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,007. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.77. Horace Mann Educators has a 52-week low of $30.48 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.36%.

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $146,318.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $147,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,704 shares of company stock valued at $501,604 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 368,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,507,000 after acquiring an additional 183,388 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 200,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,698,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,402,000 after acquiring an additional 71,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

