Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys New Shares in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,725,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $444,461,000 after purchasing an additional 224,210 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 924,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $86,960,000 after acquiring an additional 150,952 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,610,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,995,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 230,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,660,000 after acquiring an additional 29,436 shares in the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMI opened at $95.36 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.09 and a 12 month high of $111.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.20 and its 200-day moving average is $89.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.10 and a beta of 0.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $112.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

In related news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 3,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total value of $357,049.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,653.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gail A. Lione sold 8,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $913,829.70. Insiders sold a total of 13,979 shares of company stock worth $1,476,039 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

