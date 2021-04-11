Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Position in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) by 54.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,367 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Heritage Insurance were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 518,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 85,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Insurance from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of Heritage Insurance stock opened at $10.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $300.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.36. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.96 and a one year high of $14.05.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $159.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.05 million. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 3.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.26%.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

