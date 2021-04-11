Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $502,000 Stock Position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,058 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Unisys were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Unisys in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Unisys by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Unisys in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Unisys in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unisys in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 4,000 shares of Unisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $98,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,996.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UIS opened at $24.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.54. Unisys Co. has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $27.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.27.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $576.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.17 million. Unisys had a net margin of 41.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

