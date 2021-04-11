Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $538,000 Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,637 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 26.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $80.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.62 and its 200-day moving average is $59.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.42. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.79 and a 52 week high of $80.73.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

In other news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $1,853,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 217,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,464,827.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott T. Bravata sold 5,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total value of $368,819.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,772 shares of company stock worth $4,457,698 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UFPI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

