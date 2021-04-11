Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New $497,000 Investment in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,679 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RCM. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,589,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,045,898 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $433,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,841 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $815,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 857,210 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $20,590,000 after purchasing an additional 359,093 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,037,000. Institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO John M. Sparby sold 34,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $972,929.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 202,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,742,485.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Steven Long sold 14,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $368,338.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,379,000.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 149,761 shares of company stock worth $4,056,071. Insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on RCM shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. R1 RCM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $25.42 on Friday. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.34 and a 12 month high of $31.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.17 and its 200-day moving average is $22.88.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. R1 RCM had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 117.07%. The company had revenue of $328.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.65 million. Research analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

