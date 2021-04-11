HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,201 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in HSBC were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in HSBC by 2.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,545,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,255,000 after acquiring an additional 37,299 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in HSBC by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,091,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,293,000 after purchasing an additional 226,372 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in HSBC by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 419,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after purchasing an additional 101,447 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in HSBC by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 304,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,812,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on HSBC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $29.90 on Friday. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $31.59. The company has a market cap of $121.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.80, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.91.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. HSBC had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 2.45%. HSBC’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

