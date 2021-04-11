HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 465 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 465 ($6.08) price target on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 535 ($6.99) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investec lowered HSBC to a sell rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.42) target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays set a GBX 440 ($5.75) target price on HSBC and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.75) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. HSBC presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 419.62 ($5.48).

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of LON HSBA opened at GBX 437.40 ($5.71) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 428.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 384. The firm has a market capitalization of £89.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02. HSBC has a one year low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a one year high of GBX 466.54 ($6.10).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%.

In other news, insider Noel Quinn sold 10,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55), for a total value of £42,954.75 ($56,120.66).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.