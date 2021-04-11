Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on the stock.

LON HYVE opened at GBX 130 ($1.70) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 130.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 102.33. Hyve Group has a 52-week low of GBX 47.45 ($0.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 325.87 ($4.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of £344.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76.

About Hyve Group

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

