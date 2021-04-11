ichi.farm (ICHI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.14 Million

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ichi.farm coin can now be purchased for $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on exchanges. ichi.farm has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00067569 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.99 or 0.00296502 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.97 or 0.00730358 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,447.01 or 0.99588674 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00019384 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $467.38 or 0.00782983 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm.

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ichi.farm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ichi.farm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

