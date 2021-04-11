IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IGIFF shares. CIBC assumed coverage on IGM Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities upgraded IGM Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on IGM Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on IGM Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on IGM Financial from $39.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:IGIFF traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $32.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.99.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.7714 per share. This is a boost from IGM Financial’s previous dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.69%.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.