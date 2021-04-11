ikeGPS Group Limited (ASX:IKE) Insider Richard (Rick) Christie Purchases 109,342 Shares

ikeGPS Group Limited (ASX:IKE) insider Richard (Rick) Christie bought 109,342 shares of ikeGPS Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.24 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of A$135,037.37 ($96,455.26).

The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

About ikeGPS Group

ikeGPS Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells integrated GPS data capture devices and related software primarily in the United States. The company operates through Utility & Communications, and New Business segments. It offers Spike, a smart laser measurement solution for various industries and professional use to measure and locate an object.

