(INGA) (AMS:INGA) PT Set at €11.40 by UBS Group

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) received a €11.40 ($13.41) price target from analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.70 ($13.76) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. (INGA) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €10.10 ($11.88).

(INGA) has a 12-month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 12-month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

About (INGA)

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

