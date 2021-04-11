INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Analysts forecast that INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) will report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for INmune Bio’s earnings. INmune Bio reported earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that INmune Bio will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.48) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for INmune Bio.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of INmune Bio in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the third quarter worth $103,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INMB stock opened at $11.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.52. INmune Bio has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The company has a market capitalization of $175.76 million, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 3.01.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

