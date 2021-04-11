INO COIN (INO) Trading Up 18.8% This Week

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 11th. INO COIN has a market cap of $1.35 billion and $357,712.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INO COIN coin can currently be purchased for $7.50 or 0.00012489 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, INO COIN has traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00056252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00020365 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.08 or 0.00085061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.03 or 0.00612833 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00042833 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00033469 BTC.

About INO COIN

INO COIN (INO) is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu. INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

INO COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INO COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INO COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

