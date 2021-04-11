Insider Selling: Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Sells $163,222.92 in Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 10,227 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $163,222.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Civeo alerts:

On Monday, April 5th, Lance Torgerson sold 4,569 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $71,641.92.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Lance Torgerson sold 10,945 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $167,896.30.

On Monday, March 29th, Lance Torgerson sold 11,901 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $188,868.87.

On Friday, March 26th, Lance Torgerson sold 12,280 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $192,427.60.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Lance Torgerson sold 12,321 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $187,648.83.

On Monday, March 22nd, Lance Torgerson sold 12,318 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $192,283.98.

On Friday, March 19th, Lance Torgerson sold 11,095 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $181,403.25.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Lance Torgerson sold 12,098 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $213,287.74.

On Friday, March 12th, Lance Torgerson sold 11,859 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $215,478.03.

On Monday, March 15th, Lance Torgerson sold 35,408 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $648,320.48.

Civeo stock opened at $16.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average of $14.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 4.02. Civeo Co. has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $20.67.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $133.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.60 million. Civeo had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Civeo Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Civeo by 103.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 105,892 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Civeo in the third quarter worth $35,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Civeo in the third quarter worth $32,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Civeo in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Civeo during the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVEO shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Civeo in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.