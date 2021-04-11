Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells $860,800.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $860,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,869,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,015,920.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 30th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $857,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $965,600.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,136,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $932,800.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,263,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total value of $777,000.00.

EXPI opened at $41.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 130.63 and a beta of 3.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.91. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $90.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). eXp World had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $609.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.27 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXPI has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair lowered eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on eXp World from $26.50 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of eXp World during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of eXp World by 426.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in eXp World during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in eXp World during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of eXp World in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. 19.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

