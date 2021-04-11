Insider Selling: Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) CEO Sells 36,843 Shares of Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 36,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.61, for a total transaction of $5,843,668.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,624,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,311,756.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Helmy Eltoukhy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 60,996 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total transaction of $9,567,832.56.

On Monday, January 25th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 58,811 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $9,248,617.86.

On Thursday, January 21st, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 173,206 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $28,061,104.06.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 103,717 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total transaction of $16,607,166.04.

On Friday, January 15th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 150,000 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.39, for a total value of $23,758,500.00.

GH opened at $157.17 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.35 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.16. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.29 and a beta of 0.57.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. The business had revenue of $78.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.75 million. On average, analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on GH shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 3.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,811,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,187,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 197,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,408,000 after acquiring an additional 39,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

