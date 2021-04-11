Insider Selling: Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) COO Sells 5,800 Shares of Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) COO Paul Horstmeier sold 5,800 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $278,922.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,717,997.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Paul Horstmeier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $531,480.00.

HCAT opened at $48.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.54. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 0.62.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.23. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%. The firm had revenue of $53.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.21 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HCAT shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Health Catalyst from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Health Catalyst from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.53.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

