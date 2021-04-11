Insider Selling: IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) COO Sells 400,000 Shares of Stock

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) COO Matthew C. Wallis sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,751,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,802,710.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of IMAC stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.45. The stock has a market cap of $23.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of -2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. IMAC Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $2.73.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). IMAC had a negative return on equity of 87.89% and a negative net margin of 48.78%. The company had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in IMAC in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMAC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in IMAC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IMAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IMAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on IMAC from $3.10 to $2.35 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

IMAC Company Profile

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides orthopedic therapies through a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. Its outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

