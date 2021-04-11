Insider Selling: Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) CEO Sells 1,250 Shares of Stock

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,966,348.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Aslett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 31st, Mark Aslett sold 7,500 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $527,625.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $93,937.50.

On Friday, February 5th, Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $94,475.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total value of $100,537.50.

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $76.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 50.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.22 and a 200-day moving average of $74.50. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.88 and a 52 week high of $96.29.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.52 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,914,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,976,000 after purchasing an additional 715,569 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,249,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,157,000 after buying an additional 487,709 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,526,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,471,000 after buying an additional 85,340 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,943,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,123,000 after buying an additional 16,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,540,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,669,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRCY. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mercury Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

